$1M Powerball ticket sold in Deerfield, Illinois, as jackpot climbs to $1.7B

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Deerfield, Illinois, Lottery officials announced on Tuesday.

The player bought the ticket at a mobile gas station located at 650 Waukegan Rd. They matched five white ball numbers in Monday's drawing.

Those numbers were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54, with the Powerball of 7.

Lottery officials said that another player also walked away with $100,000 for matching four numbers and the Powerball and opted for the Power Play feature. Seven other Illinois players also won $50,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball, they said.

The jackpot has climbed to $1.7 billion after its run began in September. Lottery officials said that, if won, the prize will be the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday night.