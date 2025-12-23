Watch CBS News
Local News

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Deerfield, Illinois, as jackpot climbs to $1.7B

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Deerfield, Illinois, Lottery officials announced on Tuesday.

The player bought the ticket at a mobile gas station located at 650 Waukegan Rd. They matched five white ball numbers in Monday's drawing.

Those numbers were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54, with the Powerball of 7.

Lottery officials said that another player also walked away with $100,000 for matching four numbers and the Powerball and opted for the Power Play feature. Seven other Illinois players also won $50,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball, they said.

The jackpot has climbed to $1.7 billion after its run began in September. Lottery officials said that, if won, the prize will be the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday night. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue