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18-year-old in serious condition after shooting in South Shore

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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An 18-year-old boy is in serious condition after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

Just before 1:20 a.m., Chicago police said offers were called to the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue. 

Police found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the groin. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. 

Police said the teen was uncooperative in providing information to officers. 

Video from the scene showed shattered glass at the entrance to an apartment building.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

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