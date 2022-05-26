17-year-old girl shot in vehicle in Albany Park
<strong>CHICAGO (CBS)</strong> -- A 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Albany Park Thursday afternoon.
At 4:48 p.m., the girl was in a vehicle in the 4600 block of North Francisco Avenue -- about a block from the Francisco Avenue Brown Line stop -- when she was struck by gunfire, police said.
She suffered a graze wound to the neck and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Five detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.