17-year-old girl shot in vehicle in Albany Park

<strong>CHICAGO (CBS)</strong> -- A 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Albany Park Thursday afternoon.

At 4:48 p.m., the girl was in a vehicle in the 4600 block of North Francisco Avenue -- about a block from the Francisco Avenue Brown Line stop -- when she was struck by gunfire, police said.

She suffered a graze wound to the neck and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Five detectives are investigating.