17-year-old dies after being rescued from Lake Michigan in Evanston, Illinois

A teen has died after being rescued from Lake Michigan in Evanston on Wednesday evening.

According to the Evanston Fire Department, the 17-year-old boy was pulled out of the water just before 9 p.m. at Lighthouse Beach, the northernmost beach in Evanston located near the mouth of Central Street.

Medics performed CPR on the teen before taking him to Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital in serious condition. He was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m.

The Medical Examiner identified the teen as Sameer Quadri.

Evanston beaches were closed on Wednesday under red flag conditions, with swimming advisories in effect. The Evanston Fire Department is urging all residents and visitors to note beach flag warnings and safety messaging for their protection.