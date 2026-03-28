16-year-old girl shot, killed in Glenview, Illinois

A 16-year-old girl was shot in north suburban Glenview, Illinois, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the teenager was shot in the 3600 block of South Salem Walk around 11 a.m. No further details were released on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police said the teen was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are searching for a person of interest.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff's Police detectives at 708-865-4896.