16 Chicago public schools to receive funding for community partnerships, resources

Sixteen schools across Chicago will be receiving extra funding for family support and education resources as part of the city's Sustainable Community Schools model.

A sustainable community school is a school with an emphasis on wraparound services and community partnerships.

"Making sure everybody in the community knows what's going on, and not just the people who go to the school," said Ariana Anderson, a sustainable community school student

"The difference that SES makes is just like the mental health portion in the classroom," said Alicia Anderson.

Ariana and Alicia are sustainable community school students, reporting firsthand the difference they believe the designation made at Fort Dearborn Elementary School, at 9025 S. Throop St.

Earlean Briggs is a sustainable community school parent at John B. Drake Elementary School, 2710 S. Dearborn St. She said the parents at the newly designated schools will have the opportunity to be more engaged.

"They have the ability to be more involved," Briggs said. "They have the ability for their students to learn how to problem-solve when it comes to conflicts."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Monday that the city is adding 16 schools to 20 it first designated as sustainable community schools back in 2018. He made the announcement at one of the 16 schools — George Washington High School on the city's Southeast Side.

"It's also personal because I taught in our public schools," said Mayor Johnson.

Chicago's 16 new sustainable community schools are:

Ira Aldridge Elementary School, 630 E. 131st St.

Austin College and Career Academy High School, 230 N. Pine Ave.

Belmont-Cragin Elementary School, 6112 W. Fullerton Ave.

James H. Bowen High School, 2710 E. 89th St.

Cesar E. Chávez Multicultural Academic Center, 4747 S. Marshfield Ave.

George W. Collins Academy STEAM High School, 1313 S. Sacramento Dr.

James R. Doolittle Elementary School, 535 E. 35th St.

Englewood STEM High School, 6835 S. Normal Blvd.

Stephen F. Gale Community Academy, 1631 W. Jonquil Ter.

Harold Washington Elementary School, 9130 S. University Ave.

Gurdon S. Hubbard High School, 6200 S. Hamlin Ave.

Stephen Tyng Mather High School, 5835 N. Lincoln Ave.

John T. McCutcheon STEAM Elementary School, 4865 N. Sheridan Rd.

Richard J. Oglesby Elementary School, 7646 S. Green St.

Telpochcalli Dual-Language Elementary School, 2832 W. 24th Blvd.

George Washington High School, 3535 E. 114th St.

Samuel Davis, the principal at George Washington High School, said he is thrilled that the school is now a sustainable community school.

"We're a neighborhood school, so our school is really important to the community," said Davis.

Davis said the new designation means new resources for George Washington High School students, with the model centering community voices and work to address needs inside and outside the classroom.

"We are able to offer, you know, like after-school matters programs where more kids can attend," said Davis.

Of the 16 new community schools, three are considered overcrowded with too many students, while 10 have lower enrollment rates than they should. The designation means addressing both those issues.

With the school district in the midst of a full budget crisis — facing a $734 million deficit — The existing 20 sustainable community schools require a $10 million investment.

How will the district pay for this? The answer is unclear. But looking ahead at the new school year, and the resources he said students will provide students who need them, Davis said he hopes the sustainable community schools program remains a priority.

"It's all about the children. It really is. Our future depends on them," said Davis. "It depends on how we treat them and how we make sure we support them."

CPS issued the following statement about the Sustainable Community Schools program:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) remains firmly committed to creating sustainable school environments, particularly in communities that have long endured economic disinvestment. The Sustainable Community Schools (SCS) model continues to serve as a foundation for equity, collaboration, and student-centered learning across the District. "The SCS model brings together educators, families, community partners, and students to create schools that are not only centers of academic excellence, but also hubs of support and opportunity. By integrating social services, culturally-relevant instruction, and strong family engagement, Sustainable Community Schools are designed to meet the unique needs of every neighborhood they serve."