15-year-old boy shot on Chicago's North Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was shot in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood Wednesday night. 

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue.

Chicago police said the 15-year-old boy was standing outside when he heard gunshots. 

He was struck in the rear and was treated by fire officials at the scene before being taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. 

The victim did not provide any further information about the incident. 

As of Thursday, no arrests were made. 

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

