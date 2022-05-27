15-year-old Glenbard North student accused of drawing threats against school on test

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old student at Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream has been charged with making a threat against the school.

Carol Stream police said the DuPage County State's Attorney's office said the boy was charged with one count of felony disorderly conduct after he drew threatening images on a school test. DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco ordered him released to his parents on home detention.

On Friday, May 20, a teacher received a test back from the boy with images scrawled on it – including a stick figure with a gun to his head reading, "I love summer school," and another stick figure wielding a rifle outside a building labeled "summer skol," prosecutors said. Next to this was an arrow saying, "happy :( not dead," prosecutors said.

The teacher reported the incident to school authorities, who int run called Carol Stream police.

"As I have said before, school safety remains a top priority of my administration and we will continue to work in partnership with school personnel in identifying students who are in need of services in order to prevent any future acts of violence," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "No matter how harmless a student may view their actions to be, the fact remains that any threat involving a juvenile must be fully investigated by law enforcement and where appropriate, will be handed over to the juvenile justice system."

The teen is due back in court Friday, June 3.