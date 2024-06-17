Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old among 6 people injured in mass shooting on Chicago's West Side

By Asal Rezaei, Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

15-year-old among 6 people injured in mass shooting on Chicago's West Side
15-year-old among 6 people injured in mass shooting on Chicago's West Side 01:44

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old was among six people injured in a mass shooting in Humboldt Park early Monday morning. 

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired, in the 900 block of North Pulaski Road, and found multiple people wounded. 

Police said the 15-year-old victim was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. 

Two women, 18 and 19 years old, were taken to another hospital in fair condition. Another woman in her 30s broke her ankle. 

Two men, 25 and 35 years old, were taken to local hospitals in fair condition. 

A gas station clerk said he saw hundreds of people on the block for what he believed was a party. He said more and more people began gathering near the gas station before shots rang out. 

Police believe a shooter ran away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made 

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 5:09 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.