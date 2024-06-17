15-year-old among 6 people injured in mass shooting on Chicago's West Side

15-year-old among 6 people injured in mass shooting on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old was among six people injured in a mass shooting in Humboldt Park early Monday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired, in the 900 block of North Pulaski Road, and found multiple people wounded.

Police said the 15-year-old victim was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Two women, 18 and 19 years old, were taken to another hospital in fair condition. Another woman in her 30s broke her ankle.

Two men, 25 and 35 years old, were taken to local hospitals in fair condition.

A gas station clerk said he saw hundreds of people on the block for what he believed was a party. He said more and more people began gathering near the gas station before shots rang out.

Police believe a shooter ran away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made