14-year-old boy shot and killed in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Woodlawn. 

Police said the boy was found unresponsive on the ground in the 1000 block of East Marquette Avenue just after midnight. 

Police said the victim has mutltiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Witnesses reported seeing a blue minivan leave the scene. 

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on July 21, 2022 / 7:20 AM

