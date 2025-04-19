14-year-old boy falls into canyon at Starved Rock State Park in Illinois

A 14-year-old boy is recovering after falling 20 to 30 feet into a canyon at Starved Rock State Park on Thursday.

Fire officials said the teen from the far western suburbs of Chicago fell in LaSalle Canyon around 5 p.m. Thursday.

A boat was able to carry him across the Illinois River to a waiting ambulance, before a helicopter flew him to Loyola University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

It was the second time this month a child has fallen into a canyon in the park.

On April 1, a mother and her 7-year-old son were rescued after falling 25 to 30 feet into French Canyon.

Rescuers also had to help the father out of the canyon after he went in after them. Their injuries were not life-threatening.