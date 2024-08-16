Boy, 13, charged in Chicago Northwest Side armed robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was charged with robbing a man Thursday night in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a minor.

Chicago police say the teen was taken into custody just after 11 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Grand Avenue.

He was identified as the person who took property at gunpoint from a 25-year-old man in the 5200 block of West Fullerton Avenue just moments earlier.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.