Soul Yoga in Bronzeville returns for its 12th year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A little yoga is good for the soul.

Bronzeville's Soul Yoga is back.

This is the 12th year for the outdoor festival where you can find free classes for adults and kids.

The fun kicks off tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Kemetic YogaSkills Studio, located at 4507 S. Indiana Ave., and runs through Saturday.