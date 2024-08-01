12 vehicles involved in pileup on I-80 southwest of Chicago

MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- A dozen vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on Interstate 80 in the southwest suburbs Thursday evening.

Illinois State Police were called at 6:17 p.m. for the pileup on westbound I-80 east of Wolf Road near Mokena.

State police said approximately 12 vehicles were involved, and injuries were reported.

Traffic was getting by on the center lane after the crash, state police said.

Further details were not immediately available.