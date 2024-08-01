Watch CBS News
Local News

12 vehicles involved in pileup on I-80 southwest of Chicago

By Adam Harrington, Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- A dozen vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on Interstate 80 in the southwest suburbs Thursday evening.

Illinois State Police were called at 6:17 p.m. for the pileup on westbound I-80 east of Wolf Road near Mokena.

State police said approximately 12 vehicles were involved, and injuries were reported.

Traffic was getting by on the center lane after the crash, state police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.