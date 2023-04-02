Watch CBS News
12 tornadoes confirmed after storms sweep through northern Illinois, Indiana

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Twelve tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down across northern Illinois and northern Indiana as strong storms swept through the area Friday. 

According to the National Weather Service, 12 tornadoes, including three EF-2 tornadoes and the EF-1 that caused the fatal roof collapse in Belvidere, Illinois, were confirmed. 

Additional investigation is ongoing. 

NWS released the following list of locations, including the strength of each tornado on the EF scale: 

  • EF-2 near Amboy, IL
  • EF-1 West Brooklyn, IL
  • Near Baileyville, IL (rating TBD)
  • EF-1 Machesney Park, IL
  • EF-1 Davis Junction to Belvidere, IL
  • Caledonia/Poplar Grove, IL (rating TBD)
  • EF-1 near Wellington, IL
  • EF-1 near Stockland, IL
  • EF-1 Lombard to Addison, IL
  • EF-2 near Oxford, IN
  • EF-2 near Fowler, IN
  • EF-1 near Remington, IN

NWS plans to investigate additional damage in and near Merrillville, Batavia, Plainfield, Plano-Montgomery, Frankfort-Park Forest, and Minooka/Channahon, among other locations. 

