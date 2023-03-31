Watch CBS News

Chicago Weather Alert: Tracking severe weather Friday

Several waves of showers and storms are expected over the next 24 to 36 hours. Storms may include damaging winds, tornadoes and hail.

Track the severe weather below as it sweeps through our area.

 

TIMING

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers and storms possible are after 10 p.m. While these storms are not expected to be severe, some may be strong and contain gusty winds or hail.

FRIDAY MORNING

That first round of showers and storms will end during the commute. Then a break follows through midday.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Storm are expected to arrive after 2 p.m. from the extreme west (I-39 corridor), Expect Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings through evening. Gusty winds, tornadoes, and hail are all likely.

FRIDAY EVENING

Storms expected, likely to be severe. Best timeframe for severe/tornado warnings is 5 to 9 p.m., but may be ongoing from earlier and to the west.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Gusty winds will continue AFTER storms exit, possibly to 50 mph.

SATURDAY MORNING

Temperatures will drop and scattered rain/snow showers are expected. Little to no accumulation is expected.

