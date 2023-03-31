Chicago Weather Alert: Tracking severe weather Friday

Chicago Weather Alert: Tracking severe weather Fridayget the free app
Several waves of showers and storms are expected over the next 24 to 36 hours. Storms may include damaging winds, tornadoes and hail.
Track the severe weather below as it sweeps through our area.
Severe waves of showers, storms over next 24 to 36 hours
TIMING
THURSDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers and storms possible are after 10 p.m. While these storms are not expected to be severe, some may be strong and contain gusty winds or hail.
FRIDAY MORNING
That first round of showers and storms will end during the commute. Then a break follows through midday.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Storm are expected to arrive after 2 p.m. from the extreme west (I-39 corridor), Expect Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings through evening. Gusty winds, tornadoes, and hail are all likely.
FRIDAY EVENING
Storms expected, likely to be severe. Best timeframe for severe/tornado warnings is 5 to 9 p.m., but may be ongoing from earlier and to the west.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Gusty winds will continue AFTER storms exit, possibly to 50 mph.
SATURDAY MORNING
Temperatures will drop and scattered rain/snow showers are expected. Little to no accumulation is expected.