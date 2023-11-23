Chicago police warn of a dozen armed robberies within an hour on West, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after 12 people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across the city Thursday morning.

The robberies happened between 7:20 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. in the city's Lower West Side, McKinley Park, Back of the Yards, Chicago Lawn, and Gage Park neighborhoods.

Police say in each incident, two to four armed male offenders approached the victims and demanded their property. They would then flee the scene in a light or dark blue-door sedan – possibly a Toyota or Hyundai.

Incident times and locations:

2300 Block of West 21st Street at 7:20 a.m.

2000 Block of West 23rd Street 7:25 a.m.

1700 Block of West Cermak Road at 7:30 a.m.

1900 Block of West Cermak Road at 8:20 a.m.

3700 Block of South Wolcott Avenue at 7:47 a.m.

4900 Block of South Paulina Street at 7:55 a.m.

4700 Block of South Hermitage Avenue at 8 a.m.

5800 Block of South Sacramento Avenue at 8:07 a.m.

5000 Block of South Fairfield Avenue at 8:08 a.m.

4700 Block of South Honore Street at 8:10 a.m.

5200 Block of South Rockwell Street at 8:15 a.m.

5900 Block of South Mozart Street at 8:20 a.m.

The offenders were described as two to four Black or Hispanic males between 17 to 25 years old wearing dark clothing and ski masks armed with handguns and rifles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives: Area 1 at 312-747-8380, Area 3 at 312-744-8263, or Area 4 at 312-746-8253.