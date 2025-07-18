How to watch the 116th Race to Mackinac on CBS News Chicago

Watch the 116th Race to Mackinac

The 116th Race to Mackinac sets sail on Friday afternoon.

Nearly 300 boats will race more than 330 miles from Chicago to Mackinac Island in Michigan. The 2,500 sailors are coming to compete from 49 states and 14 countries.

The race is hosted by the Chicago Yacht Club, which is also celebrating its 150th anniversary.

CBS News Chicago will be streaming the start of the race live on Pluto TV, the CBS News app, and on Paramount+ starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Cruising Division starts at 3 p.m.