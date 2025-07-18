Watch CBS News
Local News

How to watch the 116th Race to Mackinac on CBS News Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Watch the 116th Race to Mackinac
Watch the 116th Race to Mackinac 01:04

The 116th Race to Mackinac sets sail on Friday afternoon. 

Nearly 300 boats will race more than 330 miles from Chicago to Mackinac Island in Michigan. The 2,500 sailors are coming to compete from 49 states and 14 countries. 

The race is hosted by the Chicago Yacht Club, which is also celebrating its 150th anniversary.

CBS News Chicago will be streaming the start of the race live on Pluto TV, the CBS News app, and on Paramount+ starting at 2:30 p.m. 

The Cruising Division starts at 3 p.m.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.