11-year-old boy charged with carjacking attempt, released on electronic monitoring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 11-year-old boy pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to attempted carjacking charges, accusing him of trying to steal a woman's car in the Douglas neighborhood.

The boy, who is charged with one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, was released into his mother's custody after his first Juvenile Court appearance on Tuesday, and was ordered placed on electronic monitoring.

Police have said the boy, who turns 12 in August, was part of a group who tried to take a 48-year-old woman's vehicle by force shortly before 4 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of South Giles Avenue.

Officers arrested the boy a short time later, just a couple blocks away.

The boy is due back in court on July 26.