Boy, 11, charged with attempted carjacking on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An 11-year-old boy was charged in connection with a carjacking that took place early Monday morning in the Douglas neighborhood.

The boy was identified as one of the offenders who attempted to take a vehicle by force from a 48-year-old woman in the 3400 block of S. Giles Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Shortly afterwards, he was arrested at approximately 3:50 a.m. on Monday in the 3500 block of S. Calumet Avenue. He was arrested without incident and is facing one charge of attempted carjacking.

He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Tuesday, police said.