11 fire departments battle massive building fire in north Chicago suburb

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a massive building fire in north suburban Evanston. 

Nearly a dozen different fire departments worked to put out the blaze at a mixed-use building at1402 Greenleaf St. Crews arrived on the scene around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Evanston Fire Department. 

The fire started in the basement and first floor but quickly spread to the roof. 

No injuries were reported. 

A ceramics studio is among the businesses impacted by the fire.  

"I've been going for so long and I've made so many things at Joanna's, and it's just really sad to see all this happen," Flicka Adams said. 

First published on January 29, 2024 / 5:19 AM CST

