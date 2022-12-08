11 armed robberies reported within hours on West, Northwest sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven new armed robberies were reported early Wednesday morning on the city's West and Northwest sides.

We have been tracking a spree of robberies largely on the West, North, and Northwest sides since mid-November.

In each of the incidents early Wednesday, the victims were on foot when a black Kia sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone came out with a gun and demanded money.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations on Wednesday morning:

2:08 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square.

2:54 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Ashland Avenue in Wicker Park.

3:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Augusta Boulevard in Humboldt Park.

4:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Western Avenue in Wicker Park.

4:21 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Central Avenue in Belmont Cragin.

4:42 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Central Avenue in Portage Park.

4:44 a.m. in the 5300 block West Berenice Avenue in Portage Park.

5 a.m. in the 5200 block of West North Avenue in North Austin.

5:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Rice Street in Ukrainian Village.

5:44 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park.

6:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Cicero Avenue in North Austin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263 or Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.

There were also six robberies in rapid succession Tuesday morning. They happened at the following times and locations:

• 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.

• 6:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue.

• 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Huron Street.

• 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.

• 7 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Grand Avenue.

• 9:28 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Thomas Street.

In each incident early Tuesday, the robbers pulled up in a black or dark-colored sport-utility vehicle, came up to the victims, and demanded their property at gunpoint. The robbers pistol-whipped the victims in two of the incidents.

On Monday, CBS 2's Tara Molina reported on 40 violent robberies reported in Chicago in just the past three weeks.

The number of violent robberies in recent weeks has been averaging one per day. Eight of them happened early Monday morning in the Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, Bucktown, and Logan Square areas within a period of an hour and a half.

At 5:20 a.m., three men got out of a dark-colored sedan and robbed a woman at gunpoint in the 1600 block of North Hermitage Avenue.

At 5:22 a.m., four men with guns robbed a man in the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue. They took his wallet and power tools and fled in a gray vehicle.

Around 5:25 a.m., three men stepped out of a black sedan and robbed a woman at gunpoint in the 2300 block of West North Avenue.

Also around 5:25 a.m., two men got out of a gray car and robbed a group of people in the 1600 block of North Ashland Avenue. Two of the victims, both women, called police after they arrived at work in the West Loop.

Around 5:35 a.m., two people exited a car and robbed a man at gunpoint in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

At 5:40 a.m., a man was sitting in a work truck in the 600 block of North Western Avenue when two robbers got out of a dark-colored vehicle and tried to take his property. They did not end up getting anything.

Also around 5:40 a.m., three robbers exited a dark-colored vehicle and held up two people at gunpoint the 2000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

At 6:29 a.m., a man was robbed at gunpoint in the 1700 block of North Western Avenue. The robbers took the man's wallet and cellphone and then threw the phone back at the victim.

Police also issued a warning about 10 armed robberies on Friday – three of them Ukrainian Village. Others occurred in the Heart of Chicago, Logan Square, Irving Park, and Hermosa communities.

This is on top of 22 other robberies since Nov. 14.

No one is in custody in connection with any of these robberies.