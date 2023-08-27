Watch CBS News
10th annual Lakeview Taco Fest continues Sunday

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's 'Taco Sunday' in Lakeview.

The 10th annual Lakeview Taco Fest takes place from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Attendees can sample tasty tacos from the city's top vendors and text vote for "Chicago's Best Taco."

There are two music stages featuring a great line-up of Latin artists and Lucha Libre Mexican-style wrestling at 5 p.m.

The fest runs along Southport Avenue between Addison and Roscoe.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 10:49 AM

