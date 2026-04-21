$1,000 reward offered for information in armed robbery, battery of man in Fulton Market District

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information in the armed robbery and beating of a 49-year-old man in the Fulton Market District earlier this year.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, in the 200 block of North Peoria Street.

Crime Stoppers said that two suspects approached the victim and demanded his belongings. During the incident, one of the suspects, armed with a gun, beat the victim before both suspects fled the scene.

Images of the suspects were released. Both suspects appeared to be males, one wearing all black with a black face mask, and the other wearing all gray with a white face mask. The getaway vehicle was a gray Range Rover. License plate information was not available.

Above shows the suspects and vehicle sought in the Feb. 12 armed robbery of a 49-year-old man in the Fulton Market District. Cook County Crime Stoppers

Investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.

Paul Rutherford, executive director of Cook County Crime Stoppers, is reminding the public to always be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious behavior.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and people are being advised not to approach or apprehend them.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information or video can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-535 STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The video above is from a previous report.