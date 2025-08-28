1 person shot on Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs, state police say
One person was shot Thursday evening on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs.
Illinois State Police said at 7:31 p.m., troopers were called for shots fired on the inbound Eisenhower at 25th Avenue in Broadview.
One victim had been shot was taken to an area hospital with injuries, state police said.
Further details were not immediately available. State police said Broadview police were investigating.