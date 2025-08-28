Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person shot on Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs, state police say

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

One person was shot Thursday evening on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs.

Illinois State Police said at 7:31 p.m., troopers were called for shots fired on the inbound Eisenhower at 25th Avenue in Broadview.

One victim had been shot was taken to an area hospital with injuries, state police said.

Further details were not immediately available. State police said Broadview police were investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue