1 person killed in crash involving IDOT truck on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A least one person was killed in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway overnight.

Police said a car collided with an IDOT truck at Cumberland Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Police confirmed this was a fatal crash.

Two right lanes are closed as police investigate.