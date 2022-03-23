1 person critically injured in Westmont apartment fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person is in critical condition after a fire in Westmont.

According to Westmont Fire Chief Steve Riley, firefighters responded to an alarm an apartment at 56 West Pier Drive around 5:11 a.m.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from on first floor.

Riley said firefighters found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

As the fire escalated, surrounding fire stations helped fight the flames.

Fire under investigation.