1 person critically injured in Westmont apartment fire
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person is in critical condition after a fire in Westmont.
According to Westmont Fire Chief Steve Riley, firefighters responded to an alarm an apartment at 56 West Pier Drive around 5:11 a.m.
Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from on first floor.
Riley said firefighters found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
As the fire escalated, surrounding fire stations helped fight the flames.
Fire under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.