Watch CBS News

1 person critically injured in Westmont apartment fire

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person is in critical condition after a fire in Westmont. 

According to Westmont Fire Chief Steve Riley, firefighters responded to an alarm an apartment at 56 West Pier Drive around 5:11 a.m.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from on first floor. 

Riley said firefighters found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

As the fire escalated, surrounding fire stations helped fight the flames. 

Fire under investigation. 

First published on March 23, 2022 / 9:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.