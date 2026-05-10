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1 person dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Pine Township, Indiana, residence, sheriffs say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Porter County sheriffs are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and two others injured Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at a residence in the 1700 block of Liberty Avenue in Pine Township, Indiana.

Sheriffs say that officers responded to a disturbance call at the residence. One boy died, and an 18-year-old woman and another boy were also shot. The ages of the boys were not released. The conditions of the injured woman and boy were also not released.

Police said the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information or who was at the residence where the shooting happened is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Marshall at 219-477-3136. 

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