1 person dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Pine Township, Indiana, residence, sheriffs say

Porter County sheriffs are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and two others injured Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at a residence in the 1700 block of Liberty Avenue in Pine Township, Indiana.

Sheriffs say that officers responded to a disturbance call at the residence. One boy died, and an 18-year-old woman and another boy were also shot. The ages of the boys were not released. The conditions of the injured woman and boy were also not released.

Police said the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information or who was at the residence where the shooting happened is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Marshall at 219-477-3136.