$1 million Powerball ticket sold at suburban Chicago Jewel-Osco

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (CBS) — An Illinois Lottery player won $1 million after purchasing a Powerball ticket in a Chicago suburb.

The winning ticket was sold for the Saturday, Dec. 21 drawing at the Jewel-Osco store at 800 North Avenue in Melrose Park.

The $1 million ticket matched all five numbers: 1, 12, 17, 21 and 58.

The store will receive a one-percent bonus of the prize amount, or $10,000, for selling the winning ticket.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. Winning players are encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to redeem their prize.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. The jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is an estimated $145 million.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

