1 man dead, 2 women wounded in backyard shooting in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and two women were wounded following a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said an unknown offender fired shots into a crowd in the backyard of a residence, in the 7000 block of South Harper around 5:32 a.m.

A 24-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two women, 24 and 30, suffered multiple shots to the body and self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital. They then self-transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. Both are expected to be okay.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.