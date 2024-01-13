1 killed in multi-vehicle crash involving semi-truck on northbound I-55 near Lorenzo Road in Will County

Northbound I-55 in Will County closed due to multi-vehicle crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 55 Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to northbound I-55 near Lorenzo Road in Will County just before 8:30 a.m. for the crash involving two commercial vehicles and three passenger vehicles.

Preliminary information indicated traffic slowed and a truck tractor semi-trailer was unable to stop - causing the crash with the other vehicles involved.

One person was confirmed dead. The age and identity of the person is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes of I-55 near Lorenzo Road were closed for investigation around 8:30 a.m. Traffic has since been rerouted onto Lorenzo Road.

ISP said the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

No further information was immediately available.

