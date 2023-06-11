1 man killed, another critically hurt in Marquette Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is critically wounded after a shooting in Marquette Park Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:08 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Redfield Drive.

Police say the men, 25 and 30, were outside when an unknown suspect approached and fired shots in their direction.

The 30-year-old victim was shot multiple times through the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The 25-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives are investigating