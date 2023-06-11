Watch CBS News
Local News

1 man killed, another critically hurt in Marquette Park shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is critically wounded after a shooting in Marquette Park Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:08 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Redfield Drive.

Police say the men, 25 and 30, were outside when an unknown suspect approached and fired shots in their direction.

The 30-year-old victim was shot multiple times through the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The 25-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives are investigating

First published on June 11, 2023 / 11:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.