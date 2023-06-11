1 man killed, another critically hurt in Marquette Park shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is critically wounded after a shooting in Marquette Park Sunday morning.
The shooting happened around 8:08 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Redfield Drive.
Police say the men, 25 and 30, were outside when an unknown suspect approached and fired shots in their direction.
The 30-year-old victim was shot multiple times through the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The 25-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests were made.
Area detectives are investigating
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.