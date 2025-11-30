1 killed, 2 hurt in South Side shooting, police say

One person is dead, and two others were wounded after a shooting on the city's South Side Sunday evening.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood shortly after 5 p.m.

Chicago police said two men, 18 and 20, and a woman, 20, were inside a vehicle when three unknown people approached. One of them pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the victims.

Police said their vehicle was found at 31st and Michigan in the Douglas neighborhood.

The 18-year-old man was hit multiple times in the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two victims were hit in their legs and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.