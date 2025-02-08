Watch CBS News
1 killed, 2 hurt after crashing into utility pole on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a crash early Saturday morning on the city's Northwest Side.

Chicago police said that around 2:16 a.m., officers on patrol saw a gray sedan traveling at a high rate of speed in the 4200 block of North Oak Park Avenue. The vehicle was unable to maneuver a turn and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, suffered body trauma from the accident. e was treated by fire crews and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. A passenger, a woman of unknown age, suffered severe trauma to the body. She was also treated by fire crews and taken to Lutheran General in critical condition.

A second passenger, a 29-year-old man, also suffered severe trauma and died at the scene.

Citations are pending for the driver.

Major Accident Detectives are investigating.

