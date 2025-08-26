Watch CBS News
1 dead in St. Charles, Illinois crash; streets blocked near Silver Glen and Old Homestead roads

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
/ CBS Chicago

One person is dead and streets are shut down after a crash in St. Charles, Illinois, officials said Tuesday morning.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office put out a safety alert asking people to stay away from the area of Silver Glen Road and Old Homestead Road due to a crash. The sheriff's office said the road has been shut down with both emergency responders and ComEd vehicles.

The sheriff's office said there was a single-vehicle crash at that location that killed one person. Law enforcement did not have any further details about the crash, though they did say there was only one person in the car.

The sheriff's office said they will release more information later today. Streets are expected to remain closed until at least noon, officers said. 

