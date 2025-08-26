1 dead in St. Charles, Illinois crash; streets blocked near Silver Glen and Old Homestead roads

One person is dead and streets are shut down after a crash in St. Charles, Illinois, officials said Tuesday morning.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office put out a safety alert asking people to stay away from the area of Silver Glen Road and Old Homestead Road due to a crash. The sheriff's office said the road has been shut down with both emergency responders and ComEd vehicles.

The sheriff's office said there was a single-vehicle crash at that location that killed one person. Law enforcement did not have any further details about the crash, though they did say there was only one person in the car.

The sheriff's office said they will release more information later today. Streets are expected to remain closed until at least noon, officers said.