1 dead, 4 wounded in Chicago Heights shooting

One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Police said, around 4 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West 14th Street, and found three people with gunshot wounds, and another person with injuries to his face.

After the victims were taken to the hospital, police were notified of an additional victim who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

One victim was later pronounced dead, two victims were listed in critical condition, and two victims' conditions were stabilized.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident "related to an altercation that occurred."

The Chicago Heights Police Detective Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating, and asked anyone with information on the shooting to call 708-756-6400.