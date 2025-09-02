Trump announces Space Command headquarters moving from Colorado to Alabama
President Trump announced Tuesday afternoon that U.S. Space Command headquarters is moving from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama.
In 2018 he had signed an order reestablishing U.S. Space Command, after it had been absorbed in 2002 into U.S. Strategic Command. Its main goal is to find ways to defend U.S. interests in space. In 2023, President Joe Biden had decided instead to keep Space Command headquarters in Colorado, where its temporary headquarters was located, overturning Mr. Trump's first-term decision to move it to Alabama.
Biden had been convinced by the head of Space Command at the time that moving its headquarters would jeopardize military readiness. His reversal prompted the House Armed Services Committee, chaired by Republican Mike Rogers of Alabama, to request the Pentagon's watchdog investigate the basing decision.
The Defense Department inspector general said in a report that Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, would be the Air Force's preferred location for the command, but building facilities equal to the ones that were already in Colorado could take three to four years. According to the IG's report, Army Gen. James Dickinson, then the commander of U.S. Space Command, voiced concerns about the timeline's impact on the command's readiness, which contributed to the decision Biden had made to keep the headquarters in Colorado.
Colorado delegation says it will take "necessary action" to keep Space Command in the state
Colorado's entire congressional delegation criticized the Trump administration's decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama, and warned the relocation would harm not only the state, but also the country.
"We are united in fighting to reverse this decision," Colorado's two senators and eight House members said in a joint statement. "Bottom line — moving Space Command headquarters weakens our national security at the worst possible time. Moving Space Command sets our space defense apparatus back years, wastes billions of taxpayer dollars, and hands the advantage to the converging threats of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea."
The lawmakers said that Space Command's presence in Colorado Springs has created a civilian workforce that it now relies on, and said these businesses and their employees will not move with the command.
"Moving Space Command would not result in any additional operational capabilities than what we have up and running in Colorado Springs now," they said. "Colorado Springs is the appropriate home for U.S. Space Command, and we will take the necessary action to keep it there."
Colorado is represented in Congress by Democratic Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet. It's delegation in the House includes Democratic Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Jason Crow and Brittany Pettersen, and Republicans Jeff Hurd, Lauren Boebert, Jeff Crank and Gabe Evans.
Trump says administration will swiftly seek Supreme Court review of tariff decision
The president criticized a decision from a federal appeals court Friday that found many of his tariffs are unlawful and said it was handed down by a "liberal court."
"Without the tariffs, this country is in serious, serious trouble," Mr. Trump said.
He said that the judges who ruled against his administration in the challenge to the tariffs would like to see the "trillions of dollars that are pouring into our country" taken away.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in a 7-4 decision that the president exceeded his authority in imposing the tariffs under an emergency powers law.
Mr. Trump said his administration will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court on Wednesday and ask it to expedite consideration of the case.
"We're asking for an expedited ruling," he said.
The Federal Circuit's ruling will not take effect until Oct. 14, to allow the Trump administration to seek review by the Supreme Court.
Trump says U.S. shot at "drug-carrying boat" from Venezuela
Mr. Trump told reporters that the U.S. "over the last few minutes" had shot at a boat carrying drugs from Venezuela.
"When you come out and you leave, you'll see that we just — over the last few minutes — literally shot out a boat, a drug-carrying boat, lotta drugs on that boat." He added that it had come from Venezuela and said he'd just been briefed by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on the operation.
Soon after the president's comment, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X, "As @potus just announced moments ago, today the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization."
Trump says "we're going in" with National Guard to Chicago
Mr. Trump told reporters that he will be sending members of the National Guard into Chicago, but did not say when he would deploy the military as part of a crack down on illegal immigration, violent crime and civil unrest.
"We're going in," he said. "I didn't say when, but we're going in."
Mr. Trump called Chicago a "hellhole" and said he has an obligation to make sure U.S. cities are safe. He urged Gov. JB Pritzker and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, both Democrats, to call him for assistance in curbing crime.
Trump says Alabama fought hard for Space Command
Taking questions from reporters, Mr. Trump said that several groups of experts had recommended Huntsville as a good location for U.S. Space Command and said Alabama's congressional delegation had pushed him to relocate it to their state.
"They fought harder for it than anybody else," he said. Pointing to the Alabama lawmakers who joined him in the Oval Office, Mr. Trump said "they spoke to me a lot. That's all they wanted to talk about."
Trump officially announces relocation of U.S. Space Command
Appearing in the Oval Office alongside Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and members of Alabama's congressional delegation, Mr. Trump formally announced that U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to the "beautiful locale" of Huntsville, Alabama. He said the city will be known as "Rocket City."
"Seven years in the making," he said, adding that the change will bring thousands of jobs to the area.
Trump criticizes Colorado for use of mail ballots
The president extended his gratitude to Colorado, where U.S. Space Command is currently headquartered, but he criticized the state's use of mail ballots.
"That played a big factor," he said.
In Colorado, every registered voter receives a mail ballot.
Mr. Trump said that in the future, U.S. Space Command would play a role in building the "Golden Dome," a missile defense project.
Hegseth praised the move and said it will ensure the U.S. stays "leaps and bounds ahead."
"Whoever controls the skies will control the future of warfare," he said.
Vice President JD Vance called Alabama "exactly the right place" for U.S. Space Command and called the relocation to Huntsville a "visionary move."
Air Force preferred Alabama to Colorado
The Air Force in 2021 settled on Huntsville, Alabama, as its preferred location for the headquarters after weighing a number of factors, including proximity to other space agencies and support in the community for military families. Two years later, the Biden administration determined that the command would instead stay in Colorado.
Redstone Arsenal, in Huntsville, is also home to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and the Missile Defense Agency.
As of fall 2024, about 1,000 out of 1,400 positions allotted for U.S. Space Command had been filled, according to a May Government Accountability Office report. The report found that uncertainty over the final location of the headquarters was a factor discouraging civilians from applying for jobs at the command.
What to know about U.S. Space Command
U.S. Space Command was first established in 1985 and handles U.S. military operations, according to a June report from the Congressional Research Service. But in 2002, Space Command's assets and responsibilities were transferred to U.S. Strategic Command by Congress, and it was disestablished. Then, a defense policy bill approved by lawmakers in 2018 reconstituted Space Command as a subordinate unified command under U.S. Strategic Command. A year later, during Mr. Trump's first term, he elevated Space Command to one of 11 unified combatant commands within the Defense Department.
The current commander of Space Command is Gen. Stephen Whiting. According to the CRS, published a month after a Government Accountability report on the command, here are roughly 1,700 personnel assigned to Space Command's headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, and 18,000 joint force personnel stationed around the world in support of its efforts, Whiting told the Senate Armed Services Committee last year.
Announcement marks Trump's first public appearance in a week
The president's expected announcement from the Oval Office will be his first public appearance in a week, when he held a meeting with his Cabinet. Mr. Trump spent the long weekend golfing at his private club located outside of Washington, D.C.