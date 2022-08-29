R. Kelly trial: more women set to accuse singer of sexually abusing them when they were girls

R. Kelly trial: more women set to accuse singer of sexually abusing them when they were girlsget the free app
R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago is entering its third week Monday morning at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago, with more women expected to accuse the singer of sexually abusing them when they were girls.
The first week of the case centered on emotional testimony from "Jane," who has accused the singer of sexually assaulting her hundreds of times when she was a girl, and videotaping some of those encounters. Now 37, Jane has identified herself as the 14-year-old girl seen on three videos that have been shown to the jury.
Jane had previously denied any abuse by Kelly, but she and her parents are now cooperating with federal prosecutors, and say Kelly and his team paid them off to keep his abuse secret.
Last week's testimony focused on claims from a number of witnesses who said Kelly agreed to pay them hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover tapes showing the alleged abuse.
Before prosecutors rest their case, they are expected to call four more women who have accused Kelly of sexually abusing them when they were girls.
Kelly, 55, is on trial on a 13-count indictment, including child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Kelly's former business manager Derrel McDavid and former assistant Milton "June" Brown are being tried alongside him, accused of scheming with Kelly to buy back incriminating sex tapes to help cover up his sex crimes and rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County, at which Kelly was acquitted.
"Pauline" says R. Kelly abused her dozens of times when she was a girl
Another woman who is accusing R. Kelly of sexually abusing her when she was a girl took the stand Monday. The woman, referred to only by the pseudonym "Pauline," said she was 14 years old when her best friend "Jane" introduced her to Kelly.
Pauline said she started having sex with Kelly and Jane when she was 14, and first had sex with Kelly alone when she was 15.
She estimated she had 60 threesomes with Kelly and Jane between the ages of 14 and 16.
Jane already has testified at trial that Kelly sexually assaulted her hundreds of times between the ages of 14 and 18, and has said the singer often videotaped them having sex. She has identified herself as the girl in three sex tapes that have been shown to the jury.