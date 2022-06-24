Illinois elected officials respond after U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Illinois elected officials respond after U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wadeget the free app
Illinois elected officials are weighing in after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion, with a ruling that marks a seismic shift in abortion law and will usher in new rules limiting or banning access to the procedure in half of the states, in some places immediately.
In Illinois, state law already protects women's reproductive rights in the event Roe v. Wade were struck down, after Gov. JB Pritzker last year signed legislation establishing abortion as a "fundamental right" for women.
Pritzker plans to call a special session of the Illinois General Assembly in the coming weeks to further protect women's reproductive rights.
Illinois is expecting to see an influx of women seeking abortions here in the coming weeks and months, as most neighboring states already have or soon will pass laws severely restricting or outright banning abortions.
The decision to undo nearly 50 years of precedent will have sweeping ramifications for tens of millions of women across the country as abortion rights are curtailed, particularly in GOP-led states in the South and Midwest, and lead to a patchwork of laws absent the constitutional protection. Thirteen states have so-called "trigger laws" on the books, in which abortion will swiftly be outlawed in most cases with Roe overturned.
The ruling came in a case involving a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the court reversed the decision of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which blocked the measure.
Illinois House Speaker "Chris" Welch: "Today is a dark day in our nation's history."
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, a Democrat from Hillside, said "Today is a dark day in our nation's history" after Roe. v. Wade was overturned:
"Today, this Supreme Court told half of Americans they don't have the right to make deeply personal health decisions without government interference. Today, half of Americans are losing their basic human rights and bodily autonomy.
I'm grateful that in Illinois we've prepared for this day. Thanks to strong women and fierce advocates we have codified reproductive health care into law, and we will always trust women to make their own health decisions.
Today our nation is taking an enormous step backward but, regardless of what any conservative judges say, in Illinois we will never waver in our fight to ensure every person has the right to safe, accessible reproductive care."
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon: "This decision turns back the clock"
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, called the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade "a distressing departure from five decades of precedent and a devastating blow to women around the country."
"This decision turns the clock back to a time when women did not have autonomy over their own bodies and died trying to access health care.
Over the past few years, we took many steps in Illinois to affirm a woman's right to make decisions about her own body.
As long as there is a Democratic majority in the Illinois State Senate, we will continue to protect those rights."
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin: "the end of Roe v. Wade is not the end of the fight"
Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, who chairs Senate Judiciary Committee, in a tweet, said "Today's decision by the Supreme Court ends a half-century guarantee that reproductive rights are protected by our Constitution. But the end of Roe v. Wade is not the end of the fight."
"Let me be clear: these deeply personal decisions should be left to an individual and their doctor. Not conservative Supreme Court justices. Not politicians trying to rile up their base," he wrote. "This decision is one reason why the November election is so crucial. We have two choices: elect pro-choice Democrats who will write abortion protections into law — or hand the reins to Mitch McConnell's GOP, who are already floating the idea of a national abortion ban."
Durbin also plans to hold hearing to "examine a post-Roe America."
"Today's decision eliminates a federally protected constitutional right that has been the law for nearly half a century. As a result, millions of Americans are waking up in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents.
"The bottom line: on critical, personal choices involving a woman's right to make reproductive decisions about her own body, do you trust her or the government? The Supreme Court now says a woman's right to privacy does not extend to the most personal, private choice she will ever face.
"The Senate Judiciary Committee will explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America in a hearing next month. The Court's decision to erase the right to access an abortion will not only lead to the denial of critical health care services, but also criminal consequences for women and health care providers in states eager to embrace draconian restrictions. I will keep fighting to enshrine into law a woman's right to make her own reproductive choices. We cannot let our children inherit a nation that is less free and more dangerous than the one their parents grew up in."
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton: "I am angry but unafraid"
Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, a Democrat, said "I am angry but unafraid" after Roe v. Wade was overturned:
I am angry but unafraid. Today, and every day, I will continue fighting for a woman's right to bodily autonomy. I am disappointed but determined. Although we have known for weeks that our right to bodily autonomy can be a matter of debate, and can be taken away with a single decision, we cannot avoid the deep ache caused by this ruling. It is a dark day for our country.
I ache for the women across the nation who fear for what comes next. I ache for my daughters, who are losing a constitutional right that was afforded to their mother. I ache for the lives—the lives of BIPOC women, in particular—that this decision has put at risk.
The road ahead is hard and treacherous, but raising our voices is now more important than ever. Those who want to restrict our freedoms and strip away our rights may call today a victory, but tomorrow and every day we will be at the frontlines to push back.
To everyone affected by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, you are not alone in the journey ahead. We stand with the activists, organizers, and community members across the country in the fight for bodily autonomy, and we will continue to ensure that Illinois will always be a bulwark in that fight.
GOP Congressman Rodney Davis: "A historic and incredible day for life and the unborn"
Republican Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis said the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade was "a day that all of us in the pro-life movement have been praying for and working towards."
"This is a historic and incredible day for Life and the unborn in America, a day that all of us in the pro-life movement have been praying for and working towards. The Supreme Court was absolutely right to overturn previous, wrongly-decided abortion decisions. Nothing in the Constitution confers the right to an abortion. As a pro-life lawmaker with a 100 percent pro-life voting record, I have advocated for years that the Court overturn Roe.
"Now that the Supreme Court has turned this issue over to the people's elected representatives, our pro-life work continues. We must elect pro-life leaders at the federal, state, and local levels to ensure we advance pro-life policies and protect the unborn. Nowhere is this more important than the State of Illinois, where J.B. Pritzker and Democrats in Springfield have advanced an extreme abortion expansion agenda that legalized taxpayer-funded, late-term abortions, and even restricted parents' abilities to know if their minor child is seeking an abortion. This is an extreme abortion agenda that is out-of-step with the people of Illinois. I will continue to work tirelessly to advance pro-life policies and protect the unborn in Washington and in Springfield."
GOP Congresswoman Mary Miller: "A joyous victory for Life!"
In a tweet, Republican Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller called the overturning of Roe v. Wade "A joyous victory for life!"
"The end of Roe is the beginning of a new chapter, where we embrace a culture of life with a reverence for God's children. I applaud President Trump, who delivered on his promise of a Court that would honor the Constitution and our sacred right to life," she wrote.
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs: "I am furious"
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, a Democrat, said, "As the father of a teenage daughter, I am furious."
"Five people I never met decided they will make health decision for my school-aged daughter, not me,"
"Years from now, when my daughter is an adult, she will not be able to decide what happens with her body because five people she never met determined they know best,"
"Today, the doctors and nurses and friends who participate in a woman's decision could face criminal charges for doing nothing more than delivering their professional opinion, providing their expert care, and offering a supportive role,"
"As the father of a teenage daughter, I am furious with the hypocritical politicians who seek to control her body and have decided that she, and every other woman in my life, and in our country, are incapable of making decisions about their own body."
Lightfoot calls ruling overturning Roe v. Wade "a dark day in America"
In a tweet, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade "a dark day in America for people who care about civil rights and equal justice under the law."
Gov. Pritzker plans special session of Illinois legislature to further protect abortion rights
Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker is planning to call a special session of the Illinois General Assembly to further protect abortion rights in Illinois in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade:
In Illinois, we trust women. Despite the action of the Supreme Court today overturning Roe v. Wade, the right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois – and will remain so.
In Illinois, we've planned for this terrible day, an enormous step backward and a shattering loss of rights. We passed the Reproductive Health Act, enshrining choice as the law of the land in Illinois. We removed the trigger law that would have prohibited abortion in Illinois with the overturning of Roe v Wade. We expanded health care so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care.
In Illinois, we are a state committed to expanding access to reproductive health care including abortion care, contraception access, fertility treatment and gender affirming care. We've made it clear that we trust people to make the best decisions for themselves about their own reproductive health.
In Illinois, we will hold firm to these rights and continue to work with stakeholders to expand them. To that end, I am calling the General Assembly into special session in the coming weeks, with the support and consultation of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and Senate President Don Harmon. Together, we are committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections.