Highland Park mass shooting updates: suspect confesses to attack, seventh victim identified
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, the suspect in a shooting that killed seven people and wounded dozens at the July 4th parade in Highland Park, has confessed to opening fire from a rooftop during the parade.
Crimo was ordered held without bail at his first court appearance on Wednesday, where prosecutors revealed he fired more than 80 rounds during the attack.
Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli later revealed Crimo drove to Wisconsin, after fleeing the scene of the mass shooting, and "seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison" after coming across a celebration there.
Covelli said Crimo was armed with a second rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition while in Madison, after dropping the murder weapon from Highland Park in an alley as he fled the scene. But, because he hadn't put any planning into a shooting in Madison, Crimo did not carry out an attack there.
Instead, he went back to Illinois, dumping his phone in Middleton, Wisconsin, on his way.
Meanwhile, authorities have identified the seventh victim of the mass shooting as Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.
Evidence to deny suspect a FOID card was insufficient, ISP says
Illinois State Police Chief Brendan Kelly explained Wednesday afternoon that evidence was insufficient to deny the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre a FOID card.
This was despite the fact that he had previously been investigated by Highland Park police over a threat.
There are two means under which someone can be denied a Firearm Owners Identification Card in Illinois, Kelly explained. One is through Clear and Present Danger reporting rule, which dates back to 1990. The other is a through a firearms restraining order issued in court.
A Clear and Present Danger restriction requires a preponderance of evidence that a FOID applicant poses a danger – which is a higher burden than probable cause, Kelly explained. A firearms restraining order also requires convincing evidence as burden of proof.
The burden of proof for either restriction was not met in the case of the Highland Park massacre suspect, Kelly said.
In the Highland Park gunman's case, said in September 2019 – before he submitted a FOID card app – a threat of violence by the suspect was reported secondhand to Highland Park police. When police arrived, both the suspect and his mother disputed that there had really been a threat of violence, and the suspect himself said he did not feel like hurting himself or others and was offered mental health resources, Kelly said.
Police did remove 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword from the home. But Kelly said a report from the incident indicated the knives did not belong to the suspect, and they were turned over to his father, who claimed they were his.
There was also no probable cause to arrest the suspect at that time, Kelly said.
This incident did not meet the burden of proof for a Clear and Present Danger determination when he filed for a FOID card in December of 2019 with a parental legal guardian affidavit, Kelly said. The suspect also had no criminal record, no mental health prohibitors, and no orders of protection against him – and thus, a firearms restraining order in court was not an option either, Kelly said.
Thus, the FOID card was granted.
Madison police address suspect going there after Highland Park massacre
At a news conference in Madison, Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, that city's police chief confirmed that the Highland Park suspect observed a celebration in Madison the same day.
Chief Shon Barnes said at 3:38 p.m. Monday, July 4, the FBI called the Madison Police Department and requested mobilization of SWAT team. A SWAT team did mobilize, but authorities then learned the suspect had been arrested.
"Today I join you in feeling frustrated that more families are forever scared," Barnes said.
Also at the news conference, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway noted that the suspect drove past hundreds of communities on the way from Highland Park to Madison, and "all of us are at risk."
"It does not have to be this way. We can make different choices," Rhodes-Conway said. "We should not have to live in fear of gun violence in our schools, in our streets, at celebrations."
Highland Park shooting victim Steven Straus remembered as "one of the sweetest people you could ever meet"
Even at 88, Steven Straus still worked five days a week as a stockbroker, commuting from Highland Park to Chicago on Metra.
Calling his father a "real Chicagoan" who was born and raised in the city before moving to Highland Park in the 1960s, Jon Straus said his dad was still active and, until recently, was an avid cyclist.
Steven went to the July 4th parade in Highland Park every year, including on Monday, when he was one of seven people killed by a gunman who opened fire from a nearby rooftop.
Jon remembered his "amazing" father as an "exceptionally kind person" who was "one of the sweetest people you could ever meet."
Steven loved following the stock market, going to downtown Chicago, and being on the Metra. He also painted a lot, and loved books and music.
His niece, Cynthia Straus, posted a tribute to him on Facebook, with the message, "Follow The Sun Steve, to the other side of the veil."
"He is integral to our family, a kind, sweet and gentle soul with great humor, intelligence and keen wit. He towered over our family like a protective Oak sheltering his own," she wrote. "Only those who have left this world know what awaits, and for me I can only say that if there are bells at Heaven's Gate they are chiming and cheering for you, for a life well lived, and a soul well served. But, let's be clear NO ONE should die this way."
Steven leaves behind his wife, two sons, and four grandchildren.
Ravinia cancels concerts through Sunday in wake of shooting
Following the July 4th mass shooting, Ravinia Festival in Highland Park is canceling or postponing all of its scheduled concerts and events through Sunday, "out of deep respect for our community."
"Ravinia stands in loving support of our Highland Park community. We wish comfort and peace to the victims, their families, and all those affected, and look forward to gathering together again soon," the festival said in a statement.
Events this week included The Goonies: In Concert on Wednesday; Sheryl Crow, featuring special gest Keb' Mo' and Southern Avenue on Thursday; piano and strings chamber performances by the Ravinia Steans Music Institute on Friday and Saturday; John Fogerty with special guest Hearty Har on Friday; Michael Franti & Spearhead with special guest Arrested Development on Saturday; The Summit of Strings and Peak Piano: Jaakko Kuusisto Music and More on Sunday; and Lyle Lovett & His Large Band and Chris Isaak on Sunday.
"This decision was made after careful consideration and in close consultation with many stakeholders, including neighbors, public officials, artists, and patrons. Our shared hope is that the reduced activity-both within the park and in the neighborhoods surrounding Ravinia-will give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal," the festival said.
Anyone with tickets to those performances will get automatic refunds by Aug. 1.
Eduardo Uvaldo of Waukegan identified as seventh victim
The seventh victim of the mass shooting on July 4 has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan, was shot during the rampage at Highland Park's Independence Day parade.
He was pronounced dead today at 7:47 a.m. at Evanston Hospital. He had been transferred there from Highland Park with severe injuries.
The family said Uvaldo was shot in the head. Other family members were wounded in the attack. According to a Go Fund Me page, the family attended the parade every year.
The other six dead are:
- 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein of Highland Park
- 35-year-old Irina McCarthy of Highland Park
- 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park
- 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim of Highland Park
- 88-year-old Stephen Straus of Highland Park
- 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, Morelos, Mexico
Suspect Bobby Crimo confesses to shooting, considered shooting more people in Wisconsin
The suspect in the deadly Highland Park mass shooting, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, confessed to opening fire from a rooftop during the July 4th parade, before fleeing to Wisconsin, where he considered shooting more people.
Crimo was ordered held without bail at his first court appearance on Wednesday, where prosecutors revealed he fired more than 80 rounds during the attack.
Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli later revealed Crimo drove to Wisconsin, after fleeing the scene of the mass shooting, and "seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison" after coming across a celebration there.
Covelli said Crimo was armed with a second rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition while in Madison, after dropping the murder weapon from Highland Park in an alley as he fled the scene. But, because he hadn't put any planning into a shooting in Madison, Crimo did not carry out an attack there.
Instead, he went back to Illinois, dumping his phone in Middleton, Wisconsin, on his way.
That new detail in the case came after Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Ben Dillon told a judge at Crimo's bond hearing that Crimo made a voluntary confession to the mass shooting in Highland Park.
When he was questioned by police, Crimo provided a voluntary statement confessing to his actions, saying he looked down the sights of the rifle, aimed, and opened fire at people across the street from the rooftop during the Highland Park July 4th parade.
He admitted to firing a full 30-round magazine, reloading, firing another full 30-round magazine, reloading again, and continuing to fire.
Investigators recovered those three magazines from the rooftop, along with 83 spent shell casings, according to Dillon.
Dillon argued Crimo must be held without bail because he faces a mandatory life sentence if he's convicted.
A Lake County judge ruled Crimo presents a "specific and present threat" to the public, and ordered him held without bail.
Crimo is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, one for each of the seven people killed in what Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart has described as a "premeditated and calculated attack." At least 38 people were wounded in the shooting.