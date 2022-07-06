'Katie was the best': Katherine Goldstein remembered after July 4 Highland Park mass shooting

'She was just kind and selfless and a beautiful person'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about another victim killed in the July 4 Highland Park parade: Katherine Goldstein.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports from Highland Park and spoke to Goldstein's close friend.

Those close to Katherine Goldstein said the incredible outpouring of support is no surprise for a woman who constantly gave so much to others.

"Katie was the best!"

Stacie Primer describes her dear friend Katherine Goldstein as a devoted wife and mother. Primer said she was friends with Goldstein for more than a decade.

Their children went to overnight camp together. Primer said there has been overwhelming support for the Goldstein family on the Meal Train website after Goldstein was killed at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade. She said the family has been very grateful for the love shown to Katherine.

There have been so many donated meals to the family, along with food delivery cards, Primer said Goldstein's husband and children now want people to donate to the GoFundMe that's been set up for the Victims of the Highland Park July 4th Shooting.

"I visiting with Craig and the girls today and that's what they're trying to do, is help everybody else. Craig is an ER physician. It's always just been their MO. I'm not surprised when I saw that. I signed up for the meals as well and I brought over food today. I'm not surprised they've said, we've had enough. Let's help everyone else," Primer said.

"She was a friend to everybody. I mean, everybody loved her. Everybody loved her. She was just kind and selfless and a beautiful person."

Primer said she and Goldstein would get together often. They had dinner, just a few days ago. They were supposed to have coffee, Thursday.