At least one gun recovered from Highland Park massacre suspect was reportedly picked up at Red Dot Arms in Lake Villa

At least one gun recovered from Highland Park massacre suspect was reportedly picked up at Lake Vill

At least one gun recovered from Highland Park massacre suspect was reportedly picked up at Lake Vill

At least one gun recovered from Highland Park massacre suspect was reportedly picked up at Lake Vill

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) -- The CBS 2 investigators have been tracking the weapons purchased by the gunman in the July 4th Highland Park parade massacre.

That search sent CBS 2 investigator Dave Savini to the Red Dot Arms store Lake Villa store.

We are told at least one of the five guns recovered from suspected gunman Bobby Crimo was legally picked up at Red Dot Arms - possibly the one used in the shooting.

That gun - a high-powered rifle was reportedly purchased online from another store in another state and then legally shipped to Red Dot Arms for pickup, since Crimo had a valid Firearm Owners Identification card.

We called the Red Dot Arms store and asked them about it. All an employee would say is they aren't saying anything more on the subject.

Savini also then visited the store, and an employee said they had no comment.