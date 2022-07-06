Edward Uvaldo of Waukegan identified as seventh victim of Highland Park mass shooting
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The seventh victim of the mass shooting on July 4 has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner.
Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan, was shot during the rampage at Highland Park's Independence Day parade.
He was pronounced dead today at 7:47 a.m. at Evanston Hospital. He had been transferred there from Highland Park with severe injuries.
The family said Uvaldo was shot in the head. Other family members were wounded in the attack. According to a Go Fund Me page, the family attended the parade every year.
The other six dead are:
- 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein of Highland Park
- 35-year-old Irina McCarthy of Highland Park
- 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park
- 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim of Highland Park
- 88-year-old Stephen Straus of Highland Park
- 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, Morelos, Mexico
Bobby Crimo III has been charged with the seven murders. Lake County prosecutors say more charges will be coming.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.