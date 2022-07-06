Mourners remember Highland Park massacre victim 'Mrs. Sunshine' Jacki Sundheim; many wounded victims still being treated

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A memorial of flowers, candles, and signs was growing in downtown Highland Park Wednesday afternoon – two days after an attacker opened fire on the July 4th parade, killing seven people and wounding dozens more.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, one of those victims was Jacquelyn Sundheim – a lifelong member of a local North Shore Congregation Israel synagogue.

Sundheim was a wife, mother, sister, aunt, teacher, and beloved member of the Highland Park community.

North Shore Congregation Israel held a community vigil Wednesday and made it available by livestream. In addition to being a lifelong congregant, Sundheim was also a beloved staff member for decades.

Synagogue leaders shared in a letter that "her work, kindness, and warmth touched us all."

Described as "Mrs. Sunshine" on the GoFundMe page raising money for funeral expenses, the organizer - a family friend – wrote: "Jacki was a force for good in the community, whether through teaching children, coordinating special events at the synagogue, or simply helping neighbors, friends and strangers however she could. She made connections with people wherever she went with an incredible kindness, generosity, smile, and sense of humor."

There is a service honoring Sundheim's life set for later this week.

Meanwhile, as we learn more about those still being treated, a spokesperson for the NorthShore University HealthSystem told us two people were still hospitalized as of late Wednesday. Both are considered stable and recovering in NorthShore University HealthSystem Evanston Hospital.

A total of 36 people were treated at NorthShore hospitals Monday, between the ages of 8 and 85. A total of 25 patients suffered gunshots wounds - one of them an 8-year-old boy the chairman of surgery here first told us about Monday.

"There was a child that was shot and injured here that was too unstable to transfer, so the trauma surgeons and the anesthesiologists and the nurses – all of whom did an extraordinary job, nothing short of heroic - stabilized that patient, repaired the injuries that needed to be repaired, and that child is now in route to University of Chicago by helicopter to the Children's hospital," said Mark Talamonti, Chairman of Surgery for NorthShore University HealthSystem.

Family members have asked for privacy right now, but tell us the boy is in the ICU. A spokesperson for the U of C's Comer Children's Hospital said, "The patient remains in critical, but stable condition today."

The Highland Park community continues to honor the seven lives lost, and pray for the dozens hurt.

There are a number of vigils and community events happening in Highland Park through the week.

One will be held at Galilee United Methodist Church, 1696 McGovern Ave., starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Another will be held at Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Rd., also at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

More information is available at the Highland Park city website.