Gary Sinise's Lt. Dan Band joins Highland Park July 4th events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After Tuesday's memorial and march, hundreds of people gathered at Sunset Woods Park for a Fourth of July picnic.

There was food, games, and music. The idea was to promote unity and help people learn to celebrate safely again. Residents said it's important to share and connect with other members of the community.

Later in Highland Park, a sold-out concert with Highland Park High School grad Gary Sinise will take the stage with the Lt. Dan Band.

CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reports from Wolters Field where security is tight. A late afternoon downpour took everyone by surprise as crews took cover, but the show will take place, rain or shine.

Food trucks lining up outside and in here for sound checks for the concert, taking the stage at 7:30, actor and Highland Park High School grad Gary Sinise and the Lt Dan Band.

The doors opened at 5:00 p.m. with nearly around 3,700 tickets reserved for the performance at Wolters Field. The big crowd drew in lots of security. At the entrance, metal detectors and bag checks are in full force.

Organizers said they want to make sure that everyone who comes here feels safe. If you weren't able to catch that event, there is another one Tuesday night: In lieu of a fireworks display, there will be a laser light show.

You don't need tickets to watch that. You will be able to see those from several places right outside Wolters Field.