Concert, drone show cap solemn July 4th for Highland Park one year after parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It was a day of unity and remembrance in Highland Park, marking one year since a mass shooting killed seven people and wounded dozens more.

On Tuesday, Highland Park dedicated themselves to reclaiming their community and embodying the strength and resilience that defines them.

Following a solemn memorial ceremony, community walk, and picnic earlier in the day, the community wrapped up the night with a concert and a dazzling drone show in lieu of a fireworks display.

They honored the lives taken, but also focused on the power of healing and hope, proving that even amidst unimaginable pain, resilience can shine bright.

There were many mixed emotions in Highland Park on Tuesday; on one hand, folks happy to once again celebrate Independence Day as a community, but there was also a sense of mourning for those who couldn't be here this year.

However many people said events like these are necessary for their healing, and to help them to move forward.

They say music is good for the soul, and in Highland Park that couldn't be more true.

Actor and Highland Park High School graduate Gary Sinise returned to his hometown with his Lt. Dan Band, taking the stage at Wolters Field for a free concert, hoping the tunes can help uplift a community still grieving from the tragedy that occurred here one year ago.

"We don't want 4th of July to be taken away from the city of Highland Park," he said. "That's the best thing, when we can pull communities together, and just wrap our arms around each other, and try to help each other through difficult things."

About 3,700 people reserved a spot for the concert.

"All this food brings people together, and it creates happiness," said concertgoer Derek Kaye.

The big crowd also drew tight security.

"Last year was a shock, because you would expect to celebrate the 4th of July at a normal parade, and celebrate our country's freedom and independence, and feel safe," one woman said.

Safety was a priority this year, with metal detectors and bag checks at every entrance for the concert.

The night culminated with a drone show instead of fireworks, hoping to light up the community after a dark time.