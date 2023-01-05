Six months after being shot in Highland Park massacre, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts still has long road

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- You may remember 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was left paralyzed after being shot in the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre last year.

His mom, Keely Roberts, said her son has a very long physical and emotional road ahead of him – but he is going to school more often – and is also now enjoying wheelchair tennis.

Cooper Roberts Roberts Family

Cooper is also on a waitlist for swim therapy.

But the trauma from the mass shooting, both physical and emotional, remains fresh.

"The truth is, we can't get away from it. Our daily routines are completely different. The suffering that takes place when you are paralyzed from the waist down like my 8-year-old sweet Cooper is continues in ways that no one really thinks about until or unless you are in it," Keely Roberts wrote. "For instance, he is constantly having to navigate digestive issues, manage pain that never seems to leave for too long, relearn to do tasks that had been automatic, and he is learning to live with the loss of favorite activities that have been ripped away from him and are now longer accessible."

Luke and Cooper Roberts Roberts Family

Cooper and his brother, Luke – who was injured by shrapnel in the shooting – have been inseparable ever since, Keely Roberts wrote. They share a room, and one of the sisters is often in that room as well – as everyone wants to be close, she wrote.

But this room is not in the family's house.

"We can't be in our own home because it is not accessible to Cooper. In fact, sadly, our own home still looks like it did that horrific morning when we decided to go to the Highland Park July 4th parade – like a time capsule. We are so grateful to have this amazing home that we can be in that Cooper can access right now, it isn't our actual family home, and we only have it for a couple of months," she wrote. "We were forced to have to leave the home we loved because of the violence we experienced and now we are living temporarily somewhere else as we prepare for another huge transition; moving into a new home that will be fully wheelchair accessible for Cooper and can accommodate all his needs."

Cooper Roberts Roberts Family

Keely Roberts, who was also shot in the massacre, needs to have another procedure to remove shrapnel from her leg.



"It's a long, long road with a lot of sadness. But as always, we are overwhelmed with the good in the world. Truly. I cannot begin to share how much each and every kindness has meant to our family – and there have been tens of thousands of them. Each card, each prayer, each meal, each donation is such profound evidence of the good in people," Keely Roberts wrote. "One horrific person performed an unthinkably evil act but thousands and thousands of people – many complete strangers – have shown us the power of kindness. Thank you does not begin to cover it, but please know that we are forever grateful for the love and support we have received and continue to receive. Thank you for keeping all of us in your ongoing prayers."