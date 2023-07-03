Highland Park survivor Cooper Roberts throws out first pitch at Cubs-Brewers game

Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts throws out the first pitch prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on July 03, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooper Roberts, the boy who was paralyzed from the waist down in the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park last year, threw out the first pitch at the Cubs game against the Brewers in Milwaukee on Monday.

The Brewers are Cooper's favorite baseball team, and they sent him a special care package last year while he was recovering at the hospital – including a jersey with his name on it.

A first pitch to remember 💙



Cooper Roberts, who was injured in last year's Highland Park 4th of July Parade, was recognized on field today along with other families affected by the tragedy.



Christian Yelich, Cooper's favorite player, caught the first pitch.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/piow7suHs6 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 3, 2023

Cooper, now 9 years old, was recognized on the field at American Family Field before the Brewers hosted the Cubs on Monday, along with other families affected by the shooting.

Cooper and his twin brother, Luke, celebrated their 9th birthday last week.

Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks with the parents of Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts prior to a game against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on July 03, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Their mother said Cooper has taken up swimming and is just tackling life head-on.

"I hope that I am able to instill in them that no one gets to break us. No one gets to break them," said Cooper's mother Keely Roberts. "That they own their happy and they own their joy."

The family is now building a new home that's fully accessible for Cooper.

