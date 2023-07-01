Watch CBS News
Comfort dogs from Lutheran Church Charities return to Highland Park

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dogs were here giving support shortly after the shooting, and they'll be back this Tuesday.

CBS 2 spoke with Reverand Chris Singer, President and CEO of Lutheran Church Charities, and Jenni Hoffmeyer, who was joined by her dog Tobias.

They talked about the organization's mission and the importance of the animals during times of crisis as well as their K9 teams in more than 20 states. 

First published on June 30, 2023 / 7:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

