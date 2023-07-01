Comfort dogs from Lutheran Church Charities return to Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dogs were here giving support shortly after the shooting, and they'll be back this Tuesday.

CBS 2 spoke with Reverand Chris Singer, President and CEO of Lutheran Church Charities, and Jenni Hoffmeyer, who was joined by her dog Tobias.

They talked about the organization's mission and the importance of the animals during times of crisis as well as their K9 teams in more than 20 states.

Happy Take Your Dog to Work Day! Here is a photo of the LCC President/CEO, Rev. Chris Singer, with some of the new recruits. 😍🐾#lcck9comfortdogs #Takeyourdogtoworkday pic.twitter.com/NeFmR8kTqO — LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs (@K9ComfortDogs) June 23, 2023