Comfort dogs from Lutheran Church Charities return to Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dogs were here giving support shortly after the shooting, and they'll be back this Tuesday.
CBS 2 spoke with Reverand Chris Singer, President and CEO of Lutheran Church Charities, and Jenni Hoffmeyer, who was joined by her dog Tobias.
They talked about the organization's mission and the importance of the animals during times of crisis as well as their K9 teams in more than 20 states.
