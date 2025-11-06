Government shutdown live updates as Senate talks continue over deal to resolve impasse
What to know on Day 37 of the government shutdown:
- Senators continued talks aimed at resolving the government shutdown on Thursday, with Majority Leader John Thune saying Republicans are waiting to hear from Democrats over a GOP proposal to end the stalemate.
- Thune said the Senate could work through the weekend if there is a "path forward to vote," and that "it's up to [Democrats]." Senate Democrats are meeting for lunch in the Capitol now.
- Thune did not provide details of the latest offer, but talks in recent days have centered on a proposal that would involve tying an extension of government funding to a package of three longer-term appropriations bills, with a promise from Senate Republicans to hold a vote on extending health care tax credits by a certain date. One Democrat said reversing some of the Trump administration's mass firings of federal employees has also been discussed.
- But House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not commit to a vote on health care subsidies in the lower chamber, underlining concerns from some Democrats that a Senate vote on the issue would go nowhere, even if it's successful.
- The talks on Capitol Hill come against the backdrop of expected cuts to flights that could snarl air travel across the country. The Trump administration said Wednesday that it would begin reducing flights by 10% at 40 major airports on Friday.
Collins says federal workers fired during shutdown "should be recalled"
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of the Republicans involved in talks with Democrats, said she believes that federal workers who were fired during the shutdown should be brought back to work.
"I believe that federal employees who have been furloughed should be paid back pay for that period. I also believe that those who are RIFed during the shutdown should be recalled," she said.
Asked whether recalling those employees would be part of the deal to end the shutdown, Collins replied, "We're still negotiating that language."
Senate Democrats huddle for lunch meeting
Senate Democrats are huddling for a lunch meeting near the chamber as they consider their approach to Republicans' proposal to reopen the government.
Enthusiasm among moderate Democrats who have been part of bipartisan discussions appears to have waned. Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat who has been part of the talks, said he's feeling less positive about the conversations.
Kaine says reversing some Trump layoffs is "being discussed"
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who represents thousands of federal workers, said there have been discussions over reinstating some federal employees who have been laid off during the Trump administration as part of the deal to end the shutdown
"That has been my principal issue, which is to reverse the RIFs, and no more RIFs going forward," Kaine said, referring to reductions in force, the government's term for layoffs. "That is something that's being discussed. I don't have any commitments."
Politico reported Thursday morning that Republicans offered to reserve some of the firings that have occurred during the shutdown in their latest offer to Democrats.
Asked whether Republican leadership is engaging on the RIF issue, Kaine said yes.
"The discussion was a health care discussion, and in the last few days, it's also become a discussion about what I've been calling the moratorium on mischief," Kaine said. "I've been saying that we need that, I need that ... And that is now a significant part of the discussion."
Johnson says he's "less optimistic" about shutdown ending
After his press conference, Johnson told reporters that the House could return to Washington quickly if the Senate reaches a deal that would extend government funding. But he added that he is "less optimistic" about the shutdown ending.
"We can get everybody back quick. If they can pass something today, we can have that vote before the end of the weekend, for sure," Johnson said.
While the House has already passed the Nov. 21 continuing resolution, the deal being discussed in the Senate would change the date to which funding is extended. The change would require the House's approval before it can go to the president's desk for his signature.
"I'm less optimistic this morning than I was yesterday, because we were hearing that there were some common-sense, centrist Democrats who were talking to Republicans, but what I understand is that Chuck Schumer has pulled them back from that, and that they're being instructed and told they can't go there," the speaker said. "So that's a great disappointment. And every American who's going to miss a flight and is going without a paycheck and is not able to make a car note because of it, they need to know that Senate Democrats are personally responsible for that."
He added: "We are ready to reopen the government. We are begging them to do it."
Johnson won't commit to House vote on health care subsidies
House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not commit to holding a vote in the lower chamber on extending health care tax credits, saying at this daily press conference that House lawmakers "did our job."
A reporter asked Johnson: "Will you assure the House members will get a vote, House Democrats, they'll get a vote on ACA subsidies by a date certain?"
"No. Because we did our job, and I'm not part of the negotiation," Johnson said. "The House did its job on Sept. 19. I'm not promising anybody anything. I'm going to let this process play out."
Some Senate Democrats have said the promise of a Senate vote on extending health care tax credits is meaningless without a commitment from the House to bring up the bill. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday said "there has to be a commitment that the speaker of the House is on board."
Johnson said he would not be involved in "taking four leaders in a back room and making a deal and hoisting it upon the people."
"I'm not going to be a part of that. Chuck Schumer is part of the old way this is done, and that's part of the reason that people have such a lack of trust in Congress," he said. "We need to be transparent, open, we need to do it through the process. We need to involve and engage all of our caucuses and all of our members in this discussion."
Thune says Senate could stay through the weekend "if there's a path forward"
Walking off the floor, Thune said the Senate could stay in session through the weekend if there are signs of progress on a deal.
"I think that depends a little bit on what happens. If there's a path forward to vote, whether that's today, tomorrow, Saturday, we'll stay and do that," Thune said. "I think all options are on the table."
The outlines of the current proposal would tie a vote on reopening the government to a package of three appropriations bills, with a promise to vote on extending health care tax credits in the future. Republicans hope enough Democrats are willing to take that offer and end the stalemate.
Thune reiterated that he "can't guarantee" Democrats "an outcome" on extending health care tax credits, but he can "guarantee them a process."
"I think the clear path forward here with regard to the ACA issue is, they get a vote and we open up the government and we head down to the White House and sit down with the president and talk about it," he added. "Right now, this hostage-taking has got to stop."
Asked if there are enough Democrats who are willing to join Republicans to open the government, Thune said "I think there are Democrats who are inclined to do the right thing. They're under an enormous amount of pressure from the left."
He added: "There is a group, I believe, who really wants to, in my view, do the right thing and get this over with. So we'll see if they hold sway today, and hopefully we'll know more about that as the day rolls on."
Thune says GOP waiting to hear from Democrats on shutdown offer
Walking to the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Republicans are waiting to hear from Democrats to determine whether the Senate will work through the weekend.
"First off, we've got to get the Dems' response to the offer they have in front of them, and then we'll see where they go with that," he said. "I think it's all going to be subject to whether there's a path to wind this down this weekend. It's in their court. It's up to them."
Asked about the Senate's planned recess for next week, Thune said, "I'm not ruling anything out at this point."
In his speech on the floor, Thune reiterated that Republicans are willing to hold a vote on Democrats' plan to extend health care tax credits. "We're just waiting for Democrats to take yes for an answer," he said.
What the Senate is voting on today
The Senate is not currently scheduled to vote on the House-passed measure to reopen the government today.
The Senate convenes at 10 a.m., with a vote on a Democrat-led war powers resolution aimed at blocking strikes on Venezuela, according to Majority Whip John Barrasso's office.
The notice says further votes are possible on Thursday.
SNAP recipients will now get up to 65% of November food stamp benefits, USDA says
Recipients of federal food benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive a higher portion of their monthly payments for November than initially expected, an official with the U.S. Department of Agriculture said late Wednesday.
Patrick Penn, who oversees food and nutrition services at the USDA, including SNAP, said in a court declaration that maximum allotments for food-stamp beneficiaries will be reduced by 35% for this month, instead of halved.
As a result, eligible Americans will receive up to 65% of their benefits, more than the initial 50% that states had been directed to implement earlier this week.
Read more here.
Pelosi announces she will not run for reelection
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has wielded enormous power in Congress and in the Democratic Party for decades, announced on Thursday that she will not seek reelection and will retire from Congress after her term ends in early 2027.
Pelosi, 85, made her decision public in a video released Thursday morning that begins as a letter to the people of the San Francisco area, whom she has represented in the House since she was first elected in 1987.
"I will not be seeking reelection to Congress," Pelosi says in the nearly six-minute video. "With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative."
"As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power," Pelosi says. "We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way. And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy, and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear."
Read more here.
Senate Democrats split on shutdown posture after elections wins
Senate Democrats appeared emboldened in their shutdown posture Wednesday after a sweep in key races in Tuesday's elections. But the caucus appears split on how to proceed, with some progressives urging Democrats not to cave now on their health care demands, while some moderates engage in talks on a way out.
The dynamic came into play after the contours of a deal to end the stalemate began emerging earlier this week, with a possible agreement that would fund the government alongside long-term appropriations bills in exchange for a vote on extending health insurance tax credits that Democrats have demanded.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, told reporters Wednesday that a vote on the tax credits must come with a commitment from GOP leaders that they would support the extension, saying if Democrats "cave now and go forward with a meaningless vote, I think it will be a horrible policy decision, and I think politically, it will be devastating to the Democrats."
Bipartisan talks on the possible off-ramp to end the shutdown continued Wednesday. Democrats involved in the talks told reporters only that the talks were continuing, without weighing in on the details or how the election was impacting their posture.
But Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican involved in the talks, told reporters he's hopeful an end to the shutdown remains in sight, saying he had more conversations Wednesday, while suggesting that Democrats need to "run a victory lap" before ultimately helping them reopen the government.
Here's a list of the 40 airports that could be hit by FAA flight cancellations
The FAA's plan to slash airline capacity due to the government shutdown could hit some of the nation's busiest airports, including in Atlanta, Dallas, New York City and Los Angeles, according to a proposed list provided to CBS News by a source familiar with the discussions.
It includes scores of busy passenger airports in major cities and airline hubs, as well as cargo airports in Louisville, Kentucky; Memphis, Tennessee; Anchorage, Alaska; Ontario, California, and an airport in Teterboro, New York, that is frequented by private jets and other general aviation traffic.
The list is not final, and it still could change, as the FAA has not issued a final order requiring airlines to cut their capacity. The FAA has not formally announced which airports will have their capacity cut.
Read the full list here.
FAA's airline capacity cuts will likely be phased in over several days, sources say
Airlines are scrambling to make plans after the Federal Aviation Administration announced it will throttle air travel capacity by 10% in 40 high-volume markets due to the government shutdown.
The capacity cuts are expected to be phased in starting Friday, according to two sources familiar with a call between airlines, the FAA and the Department of Transportation. The airlines have not yet received an official order from the FAA, but are operating under the understanding that they'll need to reduce their schedules by at least 4% on Friday and at least 5% on Saturday, and hit the 10% mark by next week. Those plans could change, though, when the final order is issued.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the capacity cuts on Wednesday, calling them necessary to reduce stress on air traffic controllers who have worked without pay since the shutdown began last month. Airports have faced on-and-off delays for weeks as some air traffic controllers call out of work.
Several airline sources describe confusion about how the policy will be applied and whether or not it will be tied to actual air traffic controller staffing levels.
Airlines were expecting increased travel volumes this weekend as Veterans Day is next week. There is also the potential for weather disruptions in the upper Midwest this weekend.
The Department of Transportation has not responded to a request for comment.